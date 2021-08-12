GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 205 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 29.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

Alphabet stock traded up $14.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,767.79. The stock had a trading volume of 731,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,401. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,406.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,800.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,605.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.98, for a total value of $6,815,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,363,786.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total value of $116,920.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 991 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,927.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 451,863 shares of company stock valued at $284,497,177 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.