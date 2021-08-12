GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 2,440 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Avery Dennison worth $25,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVY. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $216,060.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,191,588. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVY. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $227.00 price target (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.73.

AVY stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $216.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,635. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.26. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $112.21 and a 1 year high of $226.19. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

