GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 2,440 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Avery Dennison worth $25,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 687,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,583,000 after buying an additional 12,927 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth $34,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 2.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 39,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 56.4% in the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

NYSE AVY traded down $1.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $216.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,635. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $210.26. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.21 and a fifty-two week high of $226.19.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. On average, research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $227.00 price target (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.73.

In other news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $216,060.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,191,588. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.