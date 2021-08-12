GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 26,571 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,571 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 672.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 125.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 237.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.49. 7,988,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,864,367. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.53 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.10.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

