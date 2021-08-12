GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 8,527 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,527 shares during the quarter. Prologis makes up about 0.8% of GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $28,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in Prologis by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLD traded up $1.17 on Thursday, reaching $130.07. 1,421,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,591,130. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $130.52. The firm has a market cap of $96.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.40, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.67.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

