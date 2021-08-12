GWM Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 249,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,196,000. GWM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Robert Half International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Robert Half International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 25,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 40.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Robert Half International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.38.

NYSE RHI traded up $1.07 on Thursday, reaching $102.57. 416,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,313. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.31. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.60. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $102.64.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.30%.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

