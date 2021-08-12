GWM Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 249,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,196,000. GWM Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Robert Half International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 63,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,258,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,791,000 after acquiring an additional 53,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 22,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

RHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.38.

Shares of RHI traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,313. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.60. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $102.64.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

