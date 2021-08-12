GWM Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 547,753 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,103 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Corning worth $22,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLW. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Corning during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Corning during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Corning by 6,540.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Corning during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Corning during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

Corning stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.36. 2,407,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,501,022. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $30.16 and a one year high of $46.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.04.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 7,466 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $306,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson bought 1,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.89 per share, for a total transaction of $60,003.11. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,229 shares of company stock worth $179,767 and have sold 119,937 shares worth $5,226,337. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corning has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

