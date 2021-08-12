GWM Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 451,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,204 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $23,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, TL Private Wealth increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.57. The company had a trading volume of 5,577,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,620,321. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.04. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $53.43.

