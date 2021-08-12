GWM Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth $223,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 6,628 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1,498.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 28,742 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after acquiring an additional 26,944 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the second quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 58,156 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.7% during the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.62.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $3.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $231.79. The company had a trading volume of 9,846,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,321,330. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $451.52 billion, a PE ratio of 46.83, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $238.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Insiders sold 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

