GWM Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 173,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.87% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $15,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,625,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 137.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,743,000 after buying an additional 66,285 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 197,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,847,000 after buying an additional 34,864 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 400,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,121,000 after buying an additional 24,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,445,000.

NASDAQ PDP traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.66. The stock had a trading volume of 27,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,278. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $72.22 and a 52-week high of $93.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.62.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

