GWM Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 486,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,289 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF worth $21,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 12,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 25.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. C J Advisory Inc. now owns 44,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $42.48. 1,228,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,005,328. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $47.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.97.

