GWM Advisors LLC Buys 10,366 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,366 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $16,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 216.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,656,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,633,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287,461 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,537,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,813,000 after buying an additional 1,753,207 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 203.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,250,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,729,000 after buying an additional 3,517,672 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 283.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,663,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,589,000 after buying an additional 3,448,200 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,784,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,143,000 after buying an additional 350,760 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $155.34. 1,601,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,637,532. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $103.48 and a 12 month high of $155.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.37.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

