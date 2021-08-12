GWM Advisors LLC Buys 1,522 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $23,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 2,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 318.1% during the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 11,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,072,000 after buying an additional 8,610 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,340,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 10,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock traded up $1.47 on Thursday, hitting $282.98. The stock had a trading volume of 862,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,480. The company’s 50 day moving average is $272.99. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $204.55 and a 12-month high of $284.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

