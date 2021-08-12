GWM Advisors LLC Buys 296,690 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 579.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,873 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 296,690 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for about 0.7% of GWM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $27,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. United Bank grew its holdings in Oracle by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 21,740 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

ORCL traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.81. 5,668,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,166,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $53.66 and a one year high of $91.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $2,874,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,866,648.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,547,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,510,000 shares of company stock valued at $118,779,800 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

