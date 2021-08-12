GWM Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

GWM Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,438 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 29,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $608,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.86. 5,376,544 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.75.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.