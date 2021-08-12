GWM Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,870 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $24,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 13,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 661,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,189 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 86.4% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 35,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $230.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,738,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,977,291. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $162.85 and a 52 week high of $230.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.77.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

