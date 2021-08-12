GWM Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 344,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,381 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned 0.42% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $10,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4,805.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,540,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,543,000 after buying an additional 19,141,972 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $142,021,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 154.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,825,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929,924 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $57,351,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 6,890,222.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,136,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,969 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

IYE stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,266,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753,124. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.12. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $30.19.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.