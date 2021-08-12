GWM Advisors LLC Has $15.88 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,092 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $15,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 22,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 148,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,968,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 36,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 324.2% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,189 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MTUM traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $182.01. The company had a trading volume of 413,836 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.07. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60.

