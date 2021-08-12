GWM Advisors LLC Has $16.07 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,755 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares worth $16,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIGI. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $25,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $118,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.5% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 359.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.47. 318,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,155. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $69.75 and a 1-year high of $89.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.427 per share. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

