GWM Advisors LLC Has $16.70 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,366 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $16,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $155.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,601,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,532. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $103.48 and a 1-year high of $155.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.37.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

