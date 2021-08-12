GWM Advisors LLC Has $18.27 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,571 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $18,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $298.19. The company had a trading volume of 660,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,023. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $214.85 and a 1-year high of $299.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $287.98.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

