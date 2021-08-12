GWM Advisors LLC Has $22.40 Million Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 547,753 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,103 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Corning worth $22,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Corning by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Corning by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Corning by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 22,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 57.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 7,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $306,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 81,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $3,575,924.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,229 shares of company stock worth $179,767 and sold 119,937 shares worth $5,226,337. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.

NYSE GLW traded down $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $40.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,407,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,501,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.65. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.16 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.04. The company has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.