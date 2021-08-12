GWM Advisors LLC Has $25.17 Million Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,848 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $25,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

AJG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.48.

Shares of AJG stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $141.52. 904,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,829. The stock has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.79. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $100.32 and a 52 week high of $154.03.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.