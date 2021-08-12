GWM Advisors LLC Has $49.34 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises 1.3% of GWM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $49,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 48.3% during the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 224 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.89.

HD traded down $2.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $334.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,552,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,056,788. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $345.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $319.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

