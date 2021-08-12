GWM Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,917 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $24,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLUE. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 22,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded down $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $105.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636,813 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.82.

