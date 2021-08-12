GWM Advisors LLC Invests $23.15 Million in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 489,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $23,154,000. GWM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Duke Realty at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PGGM Investments increased its stake in Duke Realty by 173.7% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 274,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,001,000 after purchasing an additional 174,246 shares in the last quarter. Presima Inc. increased its stake in Duke Realty by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 612,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,002,000 after purchasing an additional 366,101 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Duke Realty by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Duke Realty by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 7,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Duke Realty by 2.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 663,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,403,000 after buying an additional 14,888 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DRE traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.77. 1,361,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,102. Duke Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $35.37 and a 52-week high of $51.67. The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.51.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 45.52%. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.11%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DRE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Duke Realty from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.78.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

