GWM Advisors LLC Purchases 21,747 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 364,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,747 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.04% of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF worth $12,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 71,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000.

NASDAQ FTXR traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.73. 61,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,093. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.19. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $35.30.

