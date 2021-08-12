GWM Advisors LLC Purchases 2,745 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,485 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $17,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 2.0% during the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 3.9% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 932 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.3% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 19.6% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.39, for a total transaction of $28,012,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,473,670 shares of company stock worth $849,329,089. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $362.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,063,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,263,885. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.13 and a 12-month high of $377.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $347.80.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

