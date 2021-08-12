GWM Advisors LLC Purchases 3,220 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the quarter. PPG Industries comprises about 0.7% of GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. GWM Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of PPG Industries worth $25,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 70.7% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPG traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $170.39. The company had a trading volume of 906,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,593. The firm has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.45. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.95 and a 52 week high of $182.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 41.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PPG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.08.

In other news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

