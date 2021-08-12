GWM Advisors LLC Purchases 44,204 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 451,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,204 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $23,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000.

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,577,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,620,321. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $53.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.04.

