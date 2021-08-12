GWM Advisors LLC Purchases 6,387 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,387 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $244.15. The stock had a trading volume of 501,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,582. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.17 and a one year high of $244.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $237.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

