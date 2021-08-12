GWM Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,668 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $23,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,618,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,815,000 after buying an additional 262,732 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,407,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,244,000 after purchasing an additional 237,540 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,033,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,910,000 after purchasing an additional 549,774 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,459,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,228,000 after purchasing an additional 45,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,394,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,505,000 after purchasing an additional 560,482 shares in the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 16,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at $28,817,002.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.27.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,563,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,895. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $43.21 and a twelve month high of $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

