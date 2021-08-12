GWM Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,807 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $23,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTV. 55I LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,666,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 325,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,842,000 after purchasing an additional 71,239 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $142.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,432,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,583. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.56. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $100.68 and a 52-week high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

