GWM Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 486,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,289 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF worth $21,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESGE. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 376,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,311,000 after buying an additional 55,581 shares in the last quarter.

ESGE traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.48. 1,228,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,005,328. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 52 week low of $34.21 and a 52 week high of $47.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.97.

