GWM Advisors LLC Sells 11,335 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

GWM Advisors LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,335 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $16,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 125.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,469,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,842 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,114,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,703,000 after buying an additional 1,581,508 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 55.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,891,000 after buying an additional 989,275 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,353,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,703,000 after buying an additional 743,372 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,589,000.

SCHD traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $77.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,424,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,645. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.03. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.94 and a 12-month high of $78.41.

