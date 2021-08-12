GWM Advisors LLC Sells 14,870 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,870 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $24,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 622,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 19,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 35,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,073,000.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $230.02. 2,738,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,977,291. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $162.85 and a 12-month high of $230.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.77.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

