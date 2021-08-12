GWM Advisors LLC Sells 1,578 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $14,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3,670.4% during the second quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 487,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,443,000 after purchasing an additional 474,325 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 55.7% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock remained flat at $$161.66 on Thursday. 1,166,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,319. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.63. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $124.14 and a 52-week high of $161.76.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

