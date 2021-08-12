GWM Advisors LLC Takes Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 489,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $23,154,000. GWM Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Duke Realty as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Duke Realty in the first quarter worth $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Duke Realty by 25.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Duke Realty by 118.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Duke Realty by 567.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DRE traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,361,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,102. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Duke Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.37 and a fifty-two week high of $51.67. The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.51.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 45.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.11%.

DRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on Duke Realty from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.78.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

