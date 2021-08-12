GWM Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 151,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,724,000. GWM Advisors LLC owned 0.40% of iShares Global Financials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 390.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.85. 350,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,826. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.94. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $51.18 and a 1 year high of $81.76.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

