GWM Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,438 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,179,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,894,000 after buying an additional 951,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,187,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,493,000 after buying an additional 1,270,310 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,324,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,298,000 after purchasing an additional 318,857 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,326,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,038,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,390,000 after purchasing an additional 127,257 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.86. 5,376,544 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.75.

