GXO Logistics (GXO) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for GXO Logistics (NYSE: GXO):

8/12/2021 – GXO Logistics is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

8/11/2021 – GXO Logistics is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2021 – GXO Logistics is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock.

8/5/2021 – GXO Logistics is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

8/4/2021 – GXO Logistics is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/3/2021 – GXO Logistics is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

GXO traded up $4.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.62. 9,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,769,455. GXO Logistics Inc has a 1-year low of $48.38 and a 1-year high of $77.48.

