GYEN Price Tops $0.0090 (GYEN)

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 12th. One GYEN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. GYEN has a total market cap of $19.98 million and $1.08 million worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GYEN has traded down 2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00046090 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.74 or 0.00139587 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.31 or 0.00152159 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003223 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,175.61 or 0.97606895 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $377.54 or 0.00853499 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

GYEN Profile

GYEN’s total supply is 2,231,321,096 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

Buying and Selling GYEN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GYEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

