HackenAI (HAI) Price Tops $0.0075 on Top Exchanges

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 12th. During the last week, HackenAI has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One HackenAI coin can now be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges. HackenAI has a total market cap of $344,985.28 and $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00046546 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.76 or 0.00143499 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.32 or 0.00153771 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,512.20 or 1.00186977 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $385.41 or 0.00867481 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

HackenAI Profile

HackenAI was first traded on April 29th, 2020. HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 coins. HackenAI’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenAI . HackenAI’s official website is hacken.ai . HackenAI’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

HackenAI Coin Trading

