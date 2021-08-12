Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Announces Earnings Results

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 9.13%. Haemonetics updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.600-$3.000 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HAE traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.00. 12,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,681. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $142.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.24. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. CJS Securities upgraded Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Haemonetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

In other news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $650,896.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $53,507.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,077 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

