Halma (LON:HLMA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Halma plc (LON:HLMA)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,935 ($38.35). Halma shares last traded at GBX 2,935 ($38.35), with a volume of 480,833 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HLMA. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Halma from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Halma from GBX 2,385 ($31.16) to GBX 2,575 ($33.64) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,288.33 ($29.90).

The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.43. The company has a market capitalization of £11.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,779.28.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a GBX 10.78 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from Halma’s previous dividend of $6.87. Halma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.31%.

In related news, insider Adam Meyers sold 16,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,734 ($35.72), for a total transaction of £454,117.40 ($593,307.29).

About Halma (LON:HLMA)

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

