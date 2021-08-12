Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Halma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLMAF remained flat at $$40.48 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Halma has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $42.10.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

