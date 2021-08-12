Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.64 Per Share (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $2.64 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 174.48% and a net margin of 49.23%. The business had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 147.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HALO. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $40.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,746. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 1.44. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $56.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61, a current ratio of 8.77 and a quick ratio of 8.22.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $1,842,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $2,298,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,991,745.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,315 shares of company stock valued at $8,179,396. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HALO. FMR LLC raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,238,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 15,320 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,660,000 after purchasing an additional 63,016 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

