Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HALO shares. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $1,983,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,286,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $1,842,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,315 shares of company stock worth $8,179,396. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 693.6% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,448,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,076 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $48,546,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,066,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $865,808,000 after purchasing an additional 628,960 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,938,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 391.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 556,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,210,000 after purchasing an additional 443,429 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $40.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.68. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61, a current ratio of 8.77 and a quick ratio of 8.22.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.19. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 174.48% and a net margin of 49.23%. The firm had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Halozyme Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 147.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

