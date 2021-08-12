Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

HBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 72,326 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.7% during the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 32,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 1.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 31,406 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

HBI stock opened at $20.57 on Thursday. Hanesbrands has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.61.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 77.49%. Analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.